Jesse Franklin “Frank” Potter, 71, of Supply, North Carolina passed away at his home on Friday, February 17, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family.
Frank was born in Supply on September 28, 1951 to the late Bartley and Mildred Holden Potter.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Joy Jones, and grandson, Carter Blake Milligan.
Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Yolanda Blake Potter; a daughter, Carmen Potter Smith (Curtis) of Chester, South Carolina; three sons, Blake Potter (Stacey) of Shallotte, North Carolina; Creighton Potter (Beth) of Southport, North Carolina, and Matthew Potter of Shallotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Garrett, Caroline, Cameron, Carlee, Ty’Sean, Trevor, Chasity, Elisabeth, Hannah, Cristian, Chandler and Chance; great-grandchildren; Ayden, Blake, Levi, Kinsleigh, Khalessi, Rowan, and Weston; siblings, Frances Clark (Phil) of Harlan, Iowa, Cherie Herman of Monaca, Pennsylvania, Billie Jean Barbee of Oak Island, North Carolina, Dione Potter (Marla) of Supply, North Carolina, and brother in-law, Ray Jones of Okeechobee, Florida; and a whole host of nieces and nephews.
Frank was the fifth of six Potter children. He retired from DuPont after 28 years of dedicated service. After retiring, he subcontracted for DuPont for a number of years working with the destruction and reconstruction of power plants on the East Coast. He held many positions during his tenure with DuPont: he performed Instrumentation and Electrical Controls maintenance (I&E); Electrical Designer; Electrical Engineer; Project Manager; and more. Among his many accolades during his career, he was especially proud of his acceptance to the NC Board of Examiners of Electrical Contractors in June 1979 and The Branda Canadensis Award for his exemplary traits of teamwork and partnering presented by The Order of The Branda Canadensis. He established his own business, Potter’s Electric and Cӓen Technologies. He was also a member of Coastline Rescue Squad and, for a period of time, Acting Chief.
He enjoyed playing in golf tournaments with DuPont and won trophies. He also enjoyed playing softball and bowling.
Frank will forever be deeply missed by his wife, Yolanda, his family and those who knew him well. To be absent from us is to be present with the Father. He rededicated his life to the Lord on November 15, 2022. He is certainly in a better place.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. at Eastside Fellowship Church, 4755 Main Street, Shallotte, NC 28459 on Friday, February 24, with Pastor Bobby Causey officiating.
Donations may be directed to Liberty Hospice Services in Supply or Eastside Fellowship Church.