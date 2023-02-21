Jesse Franklin “Frank” Potter

Jesse Franklin “Frank” Potter, 71, of Supply, North Carolina passed away at his home on Friday, February 17, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family.

Frank was born in Supply on September 28, 1951 to the late Bartley and Mildred Holden Potter.

Service information

Feb 24
Memorial Service
Friday, February 24, 2023
2:00PM
Eastside Fellowship Church
4755 Main St
Shallotte, NC 28470
Tags