John “Big John” Thompson Watkins, age 65, of Leland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.
John was born June 13, 1956 in New Hanover County to the late Morrison Brogden Watkins and Lillian Pearl Rabon Watkins.
John graduated valedictorian from North Brunswick High School in 1974.
Mr. Watkins went to work for DuPont on January 6, 1976. His last position with DuPont was as United States Operations Superintendent of Payment Services, and was a Senior Consultant with Chemours in the Product Stewardship and Regulatory Group until his passing.
On June 19, 1976 he married Cathy Ann Linton.
For many years he coached several youth basketball and baseball teams, and was known as Coach John. John had a passion for cooking. He cooked for family gatherings and special events, including the Town Creek Hunting Club.
John was always active in his community, church, and with his family; he never met a stranger. John always said, “When you meet someone you might not remember their name but you will always remember how they treated you - be kind to everyone.”
Survivors include his wife Cathy Watkins; two children, Frederick Brogden Watkins (his Best Friend) and wife Marybeth, and William Roger Carney; four grandchildren, Amber Morgan, Harmony Fuller, Shaun Fuller and Justus Junior Fuller; a great-grandson, Riley Morgan; two brothers, Morry Watkins and wife Linda and David Watkins and wife Amy; sister in-law, Cindy “Mamaw” Levasseur and husband Jeff; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and many other extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Molly Cora Watkins; two brothers, William Roger Watkins and Donald Ray Watkins; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frederick Beach Linton and Nancy Davis Linton.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6 at Peace Memorial Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry “Bo” Wilkins and Cory Byrd officiating. The family will have visitation at the church from 1 to 3 p.m.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Watkins, Heath Watkins, Jeremy Watkins, Gregory Fuller, Clint Chapman and Jake Rider. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Rabon, Jim Rabon, Wayne Earl Rabon, Don Chapman, Jeff Levasseur, Gary Rabon, Myron Byrd, DeVon Byrd, Tom Chadwick and Matthew Whitzell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peace Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 5811 Ocean Hwy. East, Winnabow.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com for the Watkins family.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia, North Carolina.