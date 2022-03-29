George Whitman “Whit” Williamson, age 64, of Southport passed on Sunday, March 21, 2022.
He was the son of the late Bob W. Williamson and LaRue Ward Williamson.
Whit was a graduate of Whiteville High School and a graduate of East Carolina University. He was a teacher and coach at Central Middle School, and later at Hallsboro Elementary School.
Whit is survived by his brother, Robert Jerome Williamson, of Ocean Isle Beach.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at Worthington Funeral Home, with visitation following the service. Rev. David Crumpler will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina: 400 Flemington Drive, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450.
