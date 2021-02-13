Tyler Louis Johnson, 36, of Bolivia passed away on February 10, 2021.
Tyler was born in Olathe, Kansas.
Tyler is survived by his wife Cassandra Johnson; two children, Hailey Johnson and Weston Johnson; father, Bob Johnson and partner Brenda Ellis; grandmother, Joan Kinney; four siblings, Kaitlin Johnson, Garret Johnson and wife Lindsey (children, Jessa and Gavin), Tori Johnson, and Saylor Johnson; father- and mother-in-law, Eric and Mary Shilling; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kristin Johnson; paternal grandparents, Robert W. and Adaline Johnson; and maternal grandparents, Chuck and Lois Kinney.
A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, February 17, at Southport Baptist Church at 3 p.m. The family will have visitation at the church from 1 to 2:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations for a savings account for his children can be made at https://gofund.me/89bb38e1.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.