Ethel Purvis, age 89, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023 in Roswell Nursing and Rehab in Roswell, Georgia.
Ethel was born October 15, 1933 to the late Sylvanus Lavern Purvis, Sr. and Lucy Benton Purvis.
Ethel was reared in Brunswick County, North Carolina and was a resident of Brunswick County until October 2019 when she moved to Brookdale Senior Living in Buford, Georgia.
Ethel graduated from Bolivia High School in 1952 and attended Winthrop College in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She was employed by the Brunswick County Board of Education and retired in 2018.
Ethel was a lifelong member and ruling elder of New Hope Presbyterian Church.
Ethel was preceded in death by her half-brothers, Edward Layton Purvis, Sylvanus Lavern Purvis, Jr., and Franklin Eugene Purvis; and sisters, Meta Purvis Turner, and Rhetta Mae Purvis Turner.
She is survived by her sister, Edythe Purvis Smith of Southport, North Carolina; her brother, Albert Columbus Purvis of Dacula, Georgia; nephews, Raymond Wescott Smith of Oak Island, North Carolina, Eric Stanton Purvis of Alpharetta, Georgia, and David Benton Purvis of Savannah, Georgia; and a niece, Sarah Purvis Fox of Franklin, Tennessee.
The funeral service will be held at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Winnabow, North Carolina at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 19. The family will have visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the cemetery fund of New Hope Presbyterian Church.