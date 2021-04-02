Paul Joseph Crehan, age 80, of Southport, North Carolina and formerly of Millis, Massacusetts, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Paul was born March 24, 1941 to the late Joseph and Mary Crehan.
Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Powell Crehan.
He is survived by his wife Elaine Lyons-Crehan; his son, Joseph P. Crehan of Smithfield, Rhode Island; his daughter, Traci (Tony) Casucci of Brookfield, Massachusetts; his stepson, Peter Lyons of Dorchester, Massachusetts; and his grandchildren, Paul Anthony and Dominic Anthony Casucci.
Paul retired from civil service from Ft. Devins, Massachusetts as the Base Administrator. He also retired from the Massachusetts Army National Guard, after 41 years of service, as a CW5. He was a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts.
Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman. He so loved his life - and the people that he shared his life with. He is now at peace.
At present no services are planned. Burial will take place at a future date in Massachusetts.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.