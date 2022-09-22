Diane M. Gibbs

Diane M. Gibbs, 85, recently residing in Iowa City, Iowa and formerly of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on September 18, 2022, at Windmill Manor with family by her side.

Diane was born on April 15, 1937, in Teaneck, New Jersey, the only child of Alphonse and Lillian (Gialella) Rossi.