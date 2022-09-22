Diane M. Gibbs, 85, recently residing in Iowa City, Iowa and formerly of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on September 18, 2022, at Windmill Manor with family by her side.
Diane was born on April 15, 1937, in Teaneck, New Jersey, the only child of Alphonse and Lillian (Gialella) Rossi.
A graduate of Cathedral High School and St. Clare’s Hospital School of Nursing, New York City, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles B. Gibbs, on October 29, 1957, in Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, where he was then serving in the U. S. Marines.
Devoted to each other, they enjoyed 48 loving and adventurous years of marriage, living in New Jersey, California, Maryland, and North Carolina.
As her husband’s career in banking advanced, Diane was a devoted homemaker and dedicated civic volunteer, raising three children, Pamela, Deirdre, and Charles, Jr. Creating a beautiful and loving home for her family meant everything to her.
When her youngest graduated from high school, Diane embarked on a rewarding career in clinical records management at the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, until she and her husband retired in 2002 and moved to Southport.
Diane called Southport home for almost 20 years, enjoying her book club, canasta group and mahjong friends until her recent move to Iowa City to be near her daughter due to her health.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Deirdre.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Bourjaily (Philip) of Iowa City; son, Charles Gibbs (Anastasia) of Germantown, Maryland; and grandsons, Gordon Bourjaily (Kylie), John Bourjaily (Hunter), and Charles and Matthew Gibbs.
Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Coralville, Iowa with Father Charles Adam officiating.
Interment will take place at a later date in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.