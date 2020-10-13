Jerilyn B. “Jeri” Manthe, 73, of Southport passed away on October 12, 2020.
Mrs. Manthe was born August 28, 1947 in Saugerties, New York to the late William and Bertha Vodzik.
She was a member of Ocean View United Methodist Church on Oak Island.
Jeri was heavily involved with feral cat rescue.
One of her happiest times was spent sailing the intercoastal waterway from Florida to her home in Southport.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, John Manthe; two sons, Justin Manthe and Jared Manthe and wife Allison; two grandchildren, Marissa Johnson and Kendra Manthe; and a brother-in-law, Lorin Beehler.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Manthe was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Beehler.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
