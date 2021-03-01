Charles Augustus “Charlie” Shore, 78, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on February 28, 2021.
He was born July 7, 1942 in Elkin, North Carolina, the son of David Daniel and Alma Irene Shore. He attended North Elkin High School.
Charlie moved to Oak Island in the early 1990’s, where he met his longtime partner of 24 years, Marian Kay England.
Charlie was the sole proprietor of several businesses in Oak Island and Southport, North Carolina.
Charlie was a member of the Oak Island Elks Lodge #2769, Little River Elks Lodge #2840, Oak Island Moose Lodge #2054, and was a share holder of Oak Island Country Club.
Charles is survived by his longtime partner, Marian Kay England; their cat, Bobo Kitty; a daughter, Deborah Etters and husband Lloyd of Charlotte, North Carolina; a son, Charles A. Shore, Jr. of Nashville, North Carolina; two brothers, Samuel Shore and Roger Shore; an unrelated brother, Billy Martin; five grandchildren, Ryan Tamson, Brandy Tamson Whitworth, Nick Tamson, Nicole Tamson Borntrager, and Alex Shore; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine aunts and uncles.
The family will have visitation in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Chapel on Wednesday, March 3, from 5 to 6 p.m. and a celebration of his life will be held at 6 p.m. The service will be broadcast via Facebook Live.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.