Gary W. Stewart of Boiling Spring Lakes passed away July 20, 2021 after a courageous battle against Parkinson’s Disease and lung cancer.
He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on October 9, 1946 to Clinton M. Stewart and Ruth H. Gardner.
An Army veteran, he served in France, Vietnam, Illinois and Kansas. After leaving the service, Gary worked for the FAA, TRW and on other contracts as a senior program engineer for a total of 25 years.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, James Stewart.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Jennifer Webb Stewart; John (Darla) of Lehighton, Pennsylvania; his brother, Jack (Christine) of Erie, Pennsylvania; and sisters, Carol Black (Bob) and Robin Tetuan (Dave) of Erie, Pennsylvania and Betsy Loesch (Brian) of Clearwater, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, all dear to him.
In accordance with Gary’s wishes, no services will be held.
His favorite saying was “Life couldn’t be any better than this.” His only request was that everyone be kind to each other.