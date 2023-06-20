Jennifer “Jenny” Anne Moyer, 49, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on May 27th, 2023.
Jenny was born on November 14th, 1973, and grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina. She attended Grimsley High School and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
Jenny cherished and was fiercely committed to her two children, Grayson and Finley Moyer, and loved working in real estate alongside her dear friend and chosen family, Hank Troscianiec.
Jenny was vivacious, loyal, hilarious, quick-witted, inquisitive, and had a heart of gold. She had a green thumb to be envious of and was a lover of good music, fine art, jewelry, and anything mid-century modern; she had a deep appreciation for life and lived without apology. She was the epitome of ‘moxie.’ Jenny preferred the crisp mountain air although, ironically, not being a fan of the heat, humidity, or sand, she lived at the coast and truly loved her Southport community.
Jenny could make you feel like the most important person in the room and displayed a genuine interest and curiosity in the lives and well-being of those she loved. Although small talk was tolerated, she preferred deep conversations with friends while laughing and listening to music on the porch for hours. Her laughter reverberated in a room and could be felt down in your soul. Her ability to notice and appreciate the nuances of life, subtleties in conversation and body language, and the beauty of nature was unmatched.
Jenny leaves behind an authentic, beautiful legacy of light, love, and laughter and will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Leah Moyer of Oak Island, North Carolina.
She is survived by her fraternal twin children, Grayson and Finley Moyer of Southport, North Carolina; her brother, Joe Moyer (Lindsay Moyer); nephew, Evan Moyer; twin nieces, Lexi and Ally Moyer; and her “Uncle” Jeff Kerr of Winnabow, North Carolina.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Murrow Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport.