George Harrison Frink, Sr. was a son, grandson, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend affectionately known by all as “Tubby,” “Slack,” “G-Man,” and “Pop-Pop.” Tubby made his peaceful transition on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 4:44 p. m.
He held the distinction as the first-born son of Al Claytese Parker Frink and the late Tom L. Frink. He was named in loving memory of his maternal grandfather and uncle George Clinton Parker. He entered this world early on a Friday morning, 67 years ago on March 26, 1954, in Southport, North Carolina.
George was educated in the Brunswick County School System, graduating from Southport High School in 1972. In high school he was quite popular and was involved in several organizations and clubs, most notably student council and the drama club.
He was a lover of music and became a member of the BCT Middle and High School Bands where he played both the French horn and the Baritone horn. Known for his outstanding baritone voice, friends and family likened his singing style and sound to that of the late great Marvin Gaye. As a result of his musical talents, Tubby formed his own band, the West 11th Street Band, while in high school and continued to perform with the group well after graduation.
Tubby’s musical journey began at the age of nine when he began to sing and play the guitar. It was during numerous trips to Harlem, New York visiting with his great aunt and uncle Frances and LeRoy Kirkland and tagging along with his cousins LeRoy (Flip) and Carl Kirkland (Skip) to the Julliard School of Music where he learned to play the guitar.
George Harrison was a gentle giant with an infectious smile who shied away from conflict, yet he always made it known that his responsibility was to protect his four sisters. He also had a special bond unique to each one of his three brothers. He loved his Mother dearly, and was especially fond of her good cooking and weekly conversations.
Growing up, his love of the water was the impetus for the start of his fishing hobby. You could always find him fishing from the Southport Pier.
After graduating high school, George accepted a coveted position at Brown and Root Industries. In 1974 Tubby enlisted in the United States Armed Forces. Following Basic Training, he was assigned to serve in Mannheim, Germany. Upon his return home he married his high school classmate, Carolyn McMillan on May 31, 1978. To this union two children were born: daughter Selena Rene Frink and son and namesake George Harrison Frink, Jr. Tubby was a devoted family man. He and Carolyn were married for nearly 43 years. He was a loving and committed husband and father who left an indelible impression on his family, especially on his children.
In 1982 Tubby and Carolyn left Southport and moved their family to Charlotte where they resided for 39 years. Tubby’s career spanned more than 30 years in the industrial engineering industry before retiring in 2017.
George was a caring man with a heart of gold. When he was not working you could find him relaxing or traveling with his family. An avid sportsman, he loved college basketball, especially the UNC Tarheels. He enjoyed attending Carolina Panther football games and Charlotte Hornet basketball games.
Loved by all who knew him, Tubby could connect with anyone. He never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Virginia Jackson Parker; and two siblings, Clinton L. Frink and Janice L. Frink Brown.
Those who remain to cherish fond memories are; devoted wife of 43 years, Carolyn McMillan Frink; daughter, Selena Rene Frink (Daniel) of Concord; son, George Harrison Frink, Jr. (Aremi) of Charlotte; four granddaughters, Serenity, Kimaya, Danelle and Airess; one grandson, Adonis; loving mother, Al Claytese “Nancy” Parker Frink of Southport; sisters, Harriet Frink Davis of Greensboro, Audris J. Frink of Charlotte, and Patrice L. Frink of Southport; brothers, Thomas L. Frink and Curtis J. Frink (Jwantana), all of Southport; first cousin and best friend, Willie Herman Swain (Deborah) of Southport; sisters in-law, Jere Lynn McMillan and Shelia McMillan Armour, both of Southport; brother in-law, James C. McMillan (Emily) of Mableton, Georgia; nieces, Jillian Davis Morgan (Russell) of Greensboro, Jennifer Davis Alexander (Aaron) of Baltimore, Maryland, Whitney L. Brown of Washington, DC, Lindsey Frink Smith, of Charlotte, Alyson L. Frink of Charlotte, Brittany Frink Gilbert (Gregory) of Fayetteville, Karissa N. Frink of Raleigh, Monica L. Frink of Pontiac, Michigan, and Sonya (Chris), Tanecia (Warren), Demetria (Tonnie), Valencia (Jeffrey), Joyce and Samantha; nephews, Scott Frink (Khristin) of Piscataway, New Jersey, Deilon T. Frink of Oak Island, John III (Renesa), Fredrick, James III (Lynn), Patrick, and Andrew; cousins, Amelia Parker Patterson, Mary Ann Frink, Lois Gore Thompson (Ron), Willie Gore (Lelia), and Carolyn Gore Hankins, all of Southport, Fred Jackson of Beaufort, Eric Greene (Karen) of Suffolk, Virginia, Elbert Jackson, Jr. of New York, New York; special friends, Willie Swain, Wilbur Williams, Jesse Evans, Howard Cowans, Gary Hankins, Byron McAfee, William Gore, and a host of other friends and acquaintances.