Thomas Emerson Ragsdale of Callands, Virginia passed away on May 30, 2020, at the age of 69.
He was born on August 17, 1950, to the late Hazel Elizabeth Farlow Ragsdale and the late Walter Emerson Ragsdale in Danville, Virginia.
Thomas attended Hollywood Baptist Church, worked for Carolina Power and Light as an operator, and enjoyed woodworking and sharing his love of woodworking with others.
In addition to his parents, Thomas is predeceased by his brothers William Ragsdale, David Ragsdale, and Walter Neal “Cookie” Ragsdale.
In addition to his wife, Bonnie Bogan Ragsdale, he is survived by his daughters, Julie Anne Ragsdale of Callands, Virginia, and Rachel Ragsdale Vanderbye and husband Aaron of Morganton, North Carolina; his sister-in-law, Gail Ragsdale, of Danville, Virginia; his granddaughter, Gracyn Vanderbye; and his best friend of 65 years, Harold Merricks of Danville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at Hollywood Baptist Church with Reverend Terry St. John officiating.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hollywood Baptist Church Building Fund (http://hollywoodbc.org/) or to the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center in Lynchburg, Virginia (434-200-4522, https://www.centrahealth.com/cancer).
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Ragsdale family.
Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
