Barbara Anne (Shoener) Hess, 87, of Caswell Beach, North Carolina and formerly of Hershey, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 20, 2022.
She was born January 13, 1935, in Abington, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Willard and Anne (Kunkel) Shoener and raised in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and Chatham, New Jersey.
Mrs. Hess was a schoolteacher in the Hershey School system after graduating from Shippensburg Teachers College. Barbara spent time living in Bel Air, Maryland and Sterling, Virginia. She loved to travel and during her lifetime visited 19 countries and most of the United States.
Barbara is survived by her sons, William P. “Bill” Hess and partner, Meredith, Blaine T. Hess and wife, Tami, and Karl E. Hess and wife, Sue; grandsons, Colin and wife, Emily, and Brandon and wife, Anna; and special friend, Lurene Reck.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Hess; and brother, Thomas Shoener
A community memorial service will be held in Caswell Beach, where she lived for the past 29 years, on Saturday, July 23, at 4:30 p.m. on the Tom Hess Way beach access walkway.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 30, at noon in the Hoover Funeral Home, 88 Lucy Ave., Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 11 a.m. A private interment will follow in the Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made in her memory to either the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at events.lustgarten.org or the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch at P.O. Box 201, Oak Island, NC 28465