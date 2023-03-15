Barbara Minnie Gann, 66, of Southport, North Carolina and formerly of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away at home on March 6, 2023.
Barbara was born on June 8, 1956, in Valley City, North Dakota.
Barbara was a fun-loving hard worker and a go-getter, a “no time to waste” kind of person. She had a successful construction cleaning business, Ghost Dusters. She then worked for Arrow Security as a “decoy,” training drug detecting canines for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Warren County for many years. She was also everyone’s favorite waitress at Cracker Barrel in Front Royal. She fully retired in 2021 with her husband of 38 years, Del.
She enjoyed living in Southport, going for long walks with their beloved dogs, Furlough and Lapis, and playing on the local kickball team.
Barbara loved gardening, cleaning, cooking, baking, and caring for her friends and family. She was a “mini-mom” to all that knew her and, just like her own mom, she would not let you leave her house empty-handed. She loved animals, being outside and socializing with anyone and everyone.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Frederick Zaun, in 1990; her father, Gerhard Kohn, in 1996; brother, Tommy Kohn, in 1996; sisters, Nora Dabbundo in 2016 and Jan Williams in 2017; and her mother, Angie Zaun in 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Del; their son, Richard (Kelly) of San Diego, California; her sisters, Lisa Burr (Eric) of Amelia Court House, Virginia and Sue Erdmann (Jerry) of McIntosh, Minnesota; her brothers, Jimmy Kohn (Betsy) of Bentonville, Virginia, Chuck Zaun (Carol) of Front Royal, Virginia, and Les Zaun (Kathy) of Valley City, North Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara’s wishes were to be cremated. To honor her, the family is planning two celebrations of life in June: one in Southport and one in Front Royal. Once finalized, details will be provided on social media and Peacock Newnam & White’s website.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Gann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.