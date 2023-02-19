Gloria Royal Reaves, 70, of Caswell Beach, North Carolina went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Gloria was born July 8, 1952, daughter of Charles Alton Royal, Jr. and the late Faye Bullard Royal of Salemburg, North Carolina.
She was a graduate of Elon University and a proud member of Tri Sigma Sorority.
She married the love of her life, Mike Reaves, on February 11, 1973 and just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their two daughters.
Gloria was a longtime member of Southport Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school, and faithfully prayed for and visited those in need. She was a retired teacher, having taught 30 years in Sampson and Brunswick county schools.
Gloria was an avid reader and known as a prayer warrior and thoughtful card-sender. She was a loyal friend to so many and the sweetest, most loving and dedicated wife, mother, and MiMi. Christ was at the center of her life and she lived it serving him.
Survivors include her father, Charles Alton Royal, Jr.; her husband, Mike Reaves; her two daughters, Ingrid (Bryan) Smith, and Ashley (Eric) Dade; her four grandchildren, Jordan, Tyler, Emma, and John; her siblings, Alta (Bill) Starling, Wanda (Phil) Underwood, Charles (Kim) Royal; a special sister-in-law, Sue (Danny) Holland, and many special nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, at Southport Baptist Church with Pastor Devon Varnam officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation.