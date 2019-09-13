Elizabeth Margaret Brankin, age 90, of Southport passed away peacefully on Thursday, the fifth of September, 2019.
Born in Cook County, Illinios, on the twenty first of February, 1929, Elizabeth was a daughter of the late Carl and Aldoma Surwill Blaesing.
She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be greatly missed and always lovingly remembered.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Brankin.
She is survived by two sons, Patrick and Timothy Brankin; two daughters, Kathleen Difrancesco and Maureen Angers; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Southport. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel