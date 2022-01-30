Heaven welcomed the most beautiful, sweet, loving angel, Helen Marie (Albert) Burwick, on January 26, 2022.
Helen was born January 16, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to the late John Albert and Helen (Burdack) Albert.
She was raised in Ridgewood, New Jersey and lived there until she graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1954.
She moved to Los Altos, California and attended San Jose Junior College. While attending college in 1955, she met the love of her life and soulmate, Jack Lee Burwick. They were married July 28, 1956, in Los Altos, California and enjoyed 65 years of marriage together.
In 1968 they moved to Peterborough, New Hampshire where she and Jack ran the Pack Monadnock Motel (King of the Road Motor Lodge). Helen then worked at Travel New Horizon’s and Bellows Nichols Insurance.
In 2001, Helen retired and moved with Jack to St. James Plantation in Southport, North Carolina where she made many dear and loving friends, who she will always carry in her heart. She enjoyed dancing, golfing, and celebrating with friends. She also volunteered at Dosher Memorial Hospital.
Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family celebrating special milestones, vacationing, and making new memories. Helen made friends everywhere she went and will always be remembered for her infectious smile and genuine, compassionate, loving nature towards all.
She is survived by her loving, devoted husband Jack L. Burwick; her daughter, Jean Cloutier and her grandchildren Jarad and Brielle, her son, Jack L. Burwick, Jr., his wife, Susan, and her grandchildren Jason and Stacey; her brothers, Richard Albert and John Albert and his wife, Joyce); several cousins, nieces and nephews; and her grand-pups, Louie and Farley.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Burwick will be held Monday, January 31, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Peacock-Newnam & White Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Helen’s name may be made to the ASPCA at aspca.org or the American Heart Association at heart.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Burwick family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.