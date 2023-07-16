Glen George Rubow, born February 22, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to George Rubow and Verna Rock Rubow, passed away July 12, 2023.
Glen was raised in a family of Christian values and enjoyed life with his friends, baseball, fishing, long distance running and having fun with Shadow, his beloved dog.
Glen attended Valparaiso University where he met the love of his life, Carol Gentzen; they were married in Chicago, Illinois in 1959. This year would be the 65th anniversary of their marriage.
Glen served in the United States Army Biophysics Lab at Fort Knox, Kentucky from 1959-1961. Glen received his bachelor’s degree with a double major in chemistry, and finance. He enjoyed a long career working for Dun & Bradstreet Inc. and moved many times with his family, every time a promotion occurred. The final move was to River Run Plantation in Bolivia, North Carolina, where Glen and Carol built their forever home. Glen served three times as president of the River Run Homeowners Association, and enjoyed seeing the community grow and prosper.
Glen loved his church, Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southport, North Carolina. He served as chair of the new sanctuary building committee in 2002, sang bass in the choir, and served on the property committee and church council. He enjoyed doing the Lord’s work.
Glen is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Scott and wife, Lisa; grandsons, Justin Rubow and Matthew Howey; granddaughter, Dr. Caitlin Rubow; great-grandson, Tanner Howey; sisters, Carol Rubow Foster and Sandra Rubow Hammes; together with many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Glen was predeceased by his parents, George and Verna Rubow; and his daughter, Chris Rubow-Howey.
He is with the Lord now and his life will be celebrated at Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Southport, NC on July 22 at 11 a.m.
Following his inurnment at the church columbarium a meal will be offered in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Joyful Noise Fund or Endowment fund.