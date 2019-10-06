June Walsh Carles passed away on October 4, 2019, leaving behind a strong legacy of love.
She was born in Cleveland Ohio on November 14, 1942. She graduated from Andrews School for Girls and went on to Western Reserve to obtain her X-Ray Technician degree.
Every one who met her loved her. She is terribly missed already.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Carles; a son, Jeffrey Carles, and daughter-in-law Angela Carles; a grandson, Davi Carles; a daughter, Jennifer Carles, and son-in-law Ray Schneider; and a brother, Bill Walsh.
There will be a private family event at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Heartland Hospice, a charity of your choice, or buy a gift for someone you love.