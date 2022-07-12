Walter Ellis Marley III

Walter Marley passed away peacefully on July 4, 2022 after a long battle with ALS.

He was the son of the late Walter Ellis Marley Jr. and the late Betsy Hall Marley.

Walt is survived by two daughters, Hannah Marley of McClellanville, South Carolina, and Leah Marley (Maddie) of Wilmington, North Carolina; and a sister, Beth Marley of Hampstead, North Carolina.

As a geologist and soil scientist, Walt worked for Brunswick County and Coastal Land Evaluation.

As a longtime resident of Southport, Walt enjoyed many aspects of coastal life, especially boating and fishing. He was also fond of old classic cars and was a diehard Wolfpacker.

There are no services planned at this time. A private family gathering will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Walt’s memory to the Jim “Catfish” Hunter ALS Foundation or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice.