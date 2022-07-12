Walter Ellis Marley III Jul 12, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walter Marley passed away peacefully on July 4, 2022 after a long battle with ALS.He was the son of the late Walter Ellis Marley Jr. and the late Betsy Hall Marley.Walt is survived by two daughters, Hannah Marley of McClellanville, South Carolina, and Leah Marley (Maddie) of Wilmington, North Carolina; and a sister, Beth Marley of Hampstead, North Carolina.As a geologist and soil scientist, Walt worked for Brunswick County and Coastal Land Evaluation. As a longtime resident of Southport, Walt enjoyed many aspects of coastal life, especially boating and fishing. He was also fond of old classic cars and was a diehard Wolfpacker.There are no services planned at this time. A private family gathering will be held in the future.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Walt’s memory to the Jim “Catfish” Hunter ALS Foundation or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Walter Marley Agriculture Geology Wolfpacker North Carolina Ellis Marley Jr. Cape Fear Hannah Marley Beth Marley Letters to the Editor Impacts of Indigo We can do better Featured Businesses Remax Website Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(910)278-5213 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Highway 211 widening project remains on schedule Makeshift boat washes ashore at Caswell Beach Fishing report: Fourth weekend held some surprises Kimberly L. Trott Brenda Joyce Conley