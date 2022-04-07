Lorraine Alpha Myli Lee, sister, daughter, grandmother, great, and great-great grandmother, dearest friend, and advocate for women worldwide, went home to be with Jesus and with all the saints, on the morning of April 4, 2022, after one week of hospice at her beloved home in Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina. Though a cancer thriver, she had recently suffered a few strokes, but during March had wonderful visits with her four children and their families. Lorraine passed as the sun rose on Monday morning, with her daughter and caregiver, Maribeth Holliman, and granddaughter, Alanna Holliman, by her side. When Lorraine settled in the area in 2015, she fulfilled her dream to once again live by the ocean, and loved all the Southport community has to offer. Lorraine was a member of Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southport.
Lorraine was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on November 12, 1932 to Loren and Alpha Myli.
She grew up in Wells, Minnesota, and attended St. Olaf College for a year, where she met her life partner, David. During their 60-year marriage, the couple raised four children and served communities for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America in multiple states, including Iowa, Wisconsin, Virginia and West Virginia, and for over 13 years as missionaries in Hong Kong. While based in Wausau, Wisconsin for a year, while the family provided deputation work, presenting on the ministries and mission of the church and on the culture of Hong Kong.
Lorraine completed her BA in early childhood education from the University of Wisconsin-Steven’s Point. She worked in both early education and with adult ESL learners, and was a musician, aspiring as a young adult to be an opera singer, taking voice lessons. She enjoyed singing and played the piano, participating in choirs and musicals throughout her years.
David and Lorraine were committed to sharing the world’s many cultures with their family and friends, traveling the world, celebrating and learning about music, dance, art, faith, and cuisine.
She served in multiple leadership roles in the church, including as a delegate to the Lutheran World Federation, International Consultation for Women in Sri Lanka in 1976. She lived by the power of prayer, reading daily devotions and prayed for family, friends and the world.
After retiring, Lorraine and David lived for 10 years in a retirement community in Mesa, Arizona, and continued to travel and visit friends and family around the world. In 2009, Lorraine and David moved to Salisbury, North Carolina, where they lived before settling in the Southport area in 2015, shortly before David’s passing.
Along with her husband, David, she was preceded in death by her parents; Estelle (Lee) and Reuben Martin, her sister and brother-in-law; Cheryl Myli, her sister-in-law; grandson, Kyle T. Lee; son-in-law, Donald Holliman, and his daughters, Amy Holliman Cook and Ashley Nicole Carpenter; and great-grandson, Liam Michael Miller.
Lorraine is survived by her brother, Roger, of Pueblo, Colorado; son, Richard (Cathy), of Littlestown, Pennsylvania; and her three daughters, Betsy Lee (Karen) of Minneapolis, Maribeth Holliman (Scott Holth) of Southport, and Jennifer Lee Peterson of Seattle; her grandchildren, Kristopher Lee (Whittney), Kevin Lee (Nikki), Ian Miller (Kaycie), Loren and Clara Peterson, Craig Holliman, and Alanna Holliman; her many great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren, including Syriel Rae Holliman who made Grandma Lee a great-great-grandmother last year with the birth of Ozen Kai Hunter Lovette; along with beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Burial will be private; no formal service has been planned for Lorraine. She will be lovingly remembered by family and friends at gatherings in the future.
The family requests memorial donations be contributed in Lorraine’s name to Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, 700 Light St. Baltimore, MD 21230 or online: https://www.lirs.org/.
