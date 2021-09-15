Robert Thurston “Bob” Williamson, 72, of Boiling Spring Lakes passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021.
Bob was born May 16, 1949, son of the late Howard and Mildred Williamson.
Bob was a US Navy Veteran who in the Vietnam conflict.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judy Russ Williamson; son, Robert T. (Robby) Williamson, Jr. and wife, Amy; grandson, Russ; brother, Howard Williamson; sister, Eileen Graham; and cousins and friends.
Bob was pre-deceased by his brother Billy Williamson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.