Thomas Philip Boniface, age 82, of Southport, North Carolina was born December 9, 1939 and died peacefully in his home on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tommy was a simple man who loved gardening and adored the outdoors. Tom was the best dancer in the DC Hand Dance Club where he met Penny.
Many times Tom would be found at his easel creating beautiful works of art. His talent is displayed in his pieces that are spread throughout family and friends’ homes.
Tommy could be seen riding his bike early in the mornings in the Rivermist neighborhood. Most of all, Tommy loved his nightly ice cream cone before going to bed.
He is survived by his wife Lorita “Penny” Carroll, whom he called Princess; a loving stepdaughter, Cathy Stowell of New York; a loving stepgranddaughter, Maeton Jameson of Colorado; a sister, Sharon Black and husband Bob of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a brother, George Boniface and wife Claudette of Charleston, South Carolina; and a sister-in-law, Pat Wood.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Don Wood.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to any Native American charity as their culture led him to spirituality.
There will be a gathering at the home of Tommy and Penny to honor Tommy’s life on Saturday, June 11, from 1 to 5 p.m.