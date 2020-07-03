Shannon Lawson Varnam, 51, of Southport passed away on July 2, 2020.
Shannon was born December 20, 1968 in Patrick County, Virginia.
She was a long-time member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church; she taught Sunday school and was very active in the nursing home ministry. Shannon never missed an opportunity to share the love of God.
She owned and operated her own house cleaning company, Affordable House Cleaning. Shannon loved being at the beach, fishing, and riding motorcycles.
Her family was very important to her. She never knew a stranger, she was genuine, and she never judged anyone.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenny Varnam; and her parents, Ellen and Tony Nance.
Survivors include her three children, Tabatha Vargas, Shaina Diaz, and Johnny Varnam; nine grandchildren, Rebekah, Haylee, Kayden, Maya, Charlotte, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Moriah, and Berkley; a sister, Melissa Dickens; a brother, Chris Lawson; and her fiancé, Robert Willis.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church with Reverend Charles A. Drew officiating.
The family will have visitation prior to the service at the church from 1 to 3 pm. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.