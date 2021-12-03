Robert Howard Janeda, MKC US Coast Guard (Retired), 82, of Supply, North Carolina passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Born on September 11, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Joseph Valentine Janeda and Sarah Ellen Mugrage Janeda.
He served 28 years in the military.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years Mary Ann Janeda of the home; children, Lena Gales (Scott) of Leland, Steppie Janeda (Kathryne) of Tacoma, Washington, and Cynthia Kipp (Joseph) of Ash; brother, Joseph “Joe” Janeda of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sister, Ellen Hensel of New Matamoras, Ohio; and grandchildren, Alexandria, Dalen, Diamond, Stephen, Alaina, and Joseph.
A memorial service with military honors will be held Monday, December 13, at 11 a.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel.