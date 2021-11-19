Sonny (Ed) Nichols
June 1932-November 9, 2021
Southport native Ed set sail on his final voyage surrounded by family.
Born and raised in Southport, North Carolina, Ed was a student of Southport High School, a Navy sailor, a lifelong Mariner, and a loving family man.
Ed is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Penelope Nichols; his children, Lane Nichols, Danny Nichols (Judy), Tracey Folmsbee (Woody), Amy Sturges (Warren), and Adrienne Beuhler (Jared); his great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Wallace Nichols and Lowell Nichols, both of Southport.
Preceding him in death were his father Charles Nichols and mother Alice Stanley Nichols Crockett, both of Southport; sister, Leila Applegate and brother (Charles) Curtis Nichols, both of Southport; his grandson, David Hall; and son-in-law, Michael Abney.
There are no funeral arrangements at this time.