Jane Clark, age 71, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Jane was born May 24, 1950 in Worcester, Massachusetts to the late Robert and Helen Carroll.
Jane enjoyed sewing, embroidering, and crafting. She also loved to spend time in the garden with her plants.
Jane has gone to join her beloved dog, Phoebe. She will be deeply missed by her family.
Jane is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Raymond Clark, Jr., of Southport; her two daughters, Bridget (Robert, Jr.) Wozniak of North Brookfield, Massachusetts, Jennifer Carabba of South Grafton, Massachusetts; her grandchildren, Tess Wozniak, and Giovanni and Matteo Carabba; and her brother, Robert Patrick Carroll.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Clark will be held in Massachusetts at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jane’s name to the American Cancer Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Clark family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.