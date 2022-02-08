Beverly Dawn Stocum, age 92, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.
Beverly was born September 20, 1929 in Rochester, New York, daughter of the late Norman and Frances Butterworth.
Mrs. Stocum was a Jehovah’s Witness and was associated with the Southport congregation.
She is survived by her two sons, Ted Stocum and wife, Dana, and Keith Stocum and wife, Anna; six grandchildren, Laura Hamilton, Kenny Martin, Timothy Schultheiss, Kylee Row, Kinsley Stocum, and Tanner Stocum; three great-grandchildren, Frances Row, Wini Row, and Lou Row; and a sister, Blanche Petrie.
Mrs. Stocum was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Stocum; a grandson, Brandon Stocum; a sister, Barb Willis; and a brother, Jack Butterworth.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Dr. Palagruto for the excellent care provided to Mrs. Stocum.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Stocum family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
