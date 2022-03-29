Daniel Lee Cundiff of St. James, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the age of 81. He died peacefully under the wonderful care of hospice.
Dan was born in Crandon, Wisconsin on May 4, 1941, to father Herbert Cundiff and mother Dorothy Lee Cundiff.
Dan grew up in an active family with his brothers, Ed and Brian, and his sister, Pat. He attended St. Norbert’s High School and the University of Wisconsin at Steven’s Point. He then served overseas as a military policeman. Dan returned to start a long and successful career in executive sales for the Mobile Oil Company.
He traveled for a living, and if you ever had the pleasure of talking with Dan, it became clear that he remembered every person, every flight, and every deal he ever made. His remarkable rapport with just about every sort of person was one of his most admirable traits and assured his success in sales and life. During the working years, he and his family lived the longest in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
When he retired, Dan and his beloved wife, Sue, whom we lost too soon on March 11, 2021, moved to the beautiful home they built in St. James. Together, they created an oasis to entertain friends, family, and neighbors. Finally, after a series of “grandbaby” Labrador Retrievers, that home became a favorite place for their grandson, Maxwell, to play, swim and make joyful trips to the beach with his parents and “Gramma and Grumpa.”
Dan was so generous with his time, volunteering at schools, with the Special Olympics, and working actively with The Knights of Columbus to make a positive impact in his community. He was literally a ‘give you the shirt off his back’ kind of guy (he had a trunk full of Mobile 1 T-shirts for many years - so he was ready to share!). We brought many friends and family members through their house, and Dan and Sue made them all feel so at home.
When we think of Dan, we think of him as the man with a thousand stories and a huge heart. He was a devoted husband and father, and a delighted grandfather. He deeply mourned the loss of his Sue, visiting her at their church columbarium nearly every day.
He is loved and survived by his siblings; his daughter, Marne Tower and son-in-law Jason Tower; and, of course, Maxwell Daniel Tower.
If you met Dan, you probably have a story to tell, and we ask that you honor his memory by getting together with friends, preferably on the golf course, the beach, or a generous front porch, and sharing those tales - tall or not - with a glass of your favorite.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Special Olympics and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services. Again, he was a friend to all, even the furry.
Condolences may be shared online at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Cundiff family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.