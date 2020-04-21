Mrs. Terra Gaye McDonald Williams, known by many as “TG,” 80, went home to be with her Lord on April 18, 2020.
Born January 4, 1940, Terra Gaye, a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was the daughter of the late Wade Knox McDonald and Craty Lou Watson McDonald.
She was a graduate of Meredith College where she majored in Christian Education and Psychology.
Throughout her ministry, she served in a variety of capacities in churches, television, women’s conferences and the North Carolina Baptist State Convention. She was a founding member and elder at Community Church of Brunswick.
Her desire in ministry and life was to use all of the gifts and talents God gave her to the best of her ability and, in recent years, this culminated in a women’s Bible study group she formed called CW3 (Community Women Walking Worthy) in Southport.
She found great inspiration from Erma Bombeck’s quote, “When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would have not a single bit of talent left and could say, ‘I used everything You gave me.’”
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Phillip (Phil) Russell Williams; a daughter, Karen Williams McWatters and her husband, Jeffery Marion McWatters; a son, Russell (Russ) Wade Williams and his wife, Stephanie (Taffy) Waldrop Williams; and three grandchildren, Stephanie Amber McWatters, Justin Wade McWatters, and his wife, Elena Berry McWatters, and Taylor Marion McWatters.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, memorial services will be scheduled on a later date.
Should friends desire, memorial gifts may made in Terra Gaye’s name to her beloved women’s Bible Study ministry. Gifts may be written to Community Church (Attn: CW3 in the memo line) and sent to PO Box 11302, Southport, NC 28461.
Online condolences may be left at Brunswick Funeral Service.
Brunswick Funeral Service Southport Oak Island Chapel