Michael John Furey, 95, of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
He was born January 8, 1925 in Olean, New York to John C. and Mary (Fusco) Furey.
Michael attended Olean High School before serving in the U.S. Army, Infantry Division during WWII. He fought in the Battle of Normandy and the Battle for Brest, and was awarded the Purple Heart medal.
He also served as U.S. Army Military Police in Paris where he met his wife, Antoinette Idalie Guenant. They were married in Olean, New York on April 10, 1950.
On his return from Europe, he was employed at Kabar Cutlery in Olean, New York and later at Case Cutlery in Bradford, Pennslyvania.
Following retirement, he moved to Boiling Spring Lakes in 1990.
Michael was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a great baseball player and a proud fan of the NY Yankees.
He loved his family dearly and will be deeply missed.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents and also a sister, Delores Seeley.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Antoinette; a brother, John Furey of San Diego, California; three daughters, Christine (Jerome) Sniatecki of Buffalo, New York, Lynn Furey of Southport, and Denise (Donald) Lengvarsky of Allegany, New York; four grandchildren, Jerome (Arwen) Sniatecki of Newport, Pennsylvania, Marianne Sniatecki of Buffalo, New York, Alicia (Benjamin) Christian of Valdosta, Georgia, and Beth (Jared) Kausner of Allegany, New York; and two great-grandchildren, Donald and Maeve Christian.
A funeral service for Michael will be held on Tuesday, June 9, at 11 a.m. in the Peacock-Newnam & White chape. Burial will follow at Cape Fear Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made online at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, 1411 North Howe Street, Southport.