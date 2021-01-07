Jean C. Bartenfeld, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away January 1, 2021 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Bolivia.
She is survived by son Doug L. Bartenfeld, Jr. and wife, Susan; grandson, Doug L. Bartenfeld III and wife, Crystal; granddaughter, Donna Chavis and husband, Keith; two great-grandchildren, Rilee and Tristen; and brother, Wiley Clary.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Doug L. Bartenfeld, Sr. She lived with her son and daughter in-law for 13 years.
Jean will be greatly missed, until we see her again in Heaven.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, January 6, at one o’clock in the afternoon at Floral Garden Park Cemetery, 1730 West English Road, High Point, NC 27262.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial donations be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Shared memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.