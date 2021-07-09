Wesley Stuart Gescat, age 48, of Southport passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Wesley was born February 21, 1973 to Richard Gescat and Patricia Garner.
He is preceded in death by his mother and grandparents, Wesley Garner and Grace Bowling.
Stuart is survived by a son, Evan Stuart Gescat; a daughter, Olivia Kimberly Gescat; father, Richard Gescat; brother, Timothy Garner Gescat; sisters, Jessica Paige Reeves and Amber Gescat-Perez; uncle, Gregory Garner; several cousins and four nephews.
Visitation is Friday, July 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the the Peacock-Newnam & White Chapel with service held Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Rev. Charles Drew officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
