John Joseph Sullivan, 85, of Southport, North Carolina passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 20, 2021.
John was born on February 6, 1936, in Manhattan, New York, son of the late Cornelius and Marian Holloway Sullivan.
After graduating from Xavier High School in New York City, John attended the University of Notre Dame, earning a BS degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1957. Later he received a master’s degree at Princeton University and worked for United Aircraft Corporation in Hartford, Connecticut.
In the early 1970’s John switched to a business career with the Xerox Corporation in Rochester, New York, where he retired in 1997.
John and his wife, Dianne, moved in 1998 to Southport, North Carolina, where they built their retirement home, and enjoyed golf and the beach for many wonderful years with friends and family. John was deeply involved in the St. James community’s long-range planning committee, the local Knights of Columbus, and was a NC State University Extension Master Gardener.
John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dianne Audette Sullivan; four children, Maureen Hosey and husband Jim of Brewster, New York, John D. Sullivan of Naples, Florida, Mary McGrath and husband Peter of Ottawa, Illinois, and Neil Sullivan and wife Gosia of State College, Pennsylvania; and 13 grandchildren, James, Emma, Rachel, Katie, Sam, Ben, Patrick, Henry, Lucy, Zofia, Jan, Marek, and Kornelia.
The family will have visitation on Monday, April 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home in Southport.
The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Anyone wishing to attend the mass must pre-register via the church’s website.
Burial will be in Hawthorne, New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/donate or the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.