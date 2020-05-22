Maxine Renegar Grover Faught, of Oak Island, passed away on May 17,2020.
Maxine was born born April 6, 1933 in Iredell County to the late Travis and Lola Renegar. She was the was the youngest girl of seven siblings, and loved telling stories about growing up as a tomboy with her five brothers.
She made many friends over the years she worked at the AG Headquarters at Ft. Bragg, and while working at the Military Ocean Terminal at Sunny Point.
She loved to shop, laugh, walk on the beach, watch the ocean and drink her wine.
Maxine had just become a great-grandmother to a handsome little man right before she passed. She loved her granddaughters and was very proud of them.
She will be truly missed by many.
There will be a celebration of life on the beach at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.