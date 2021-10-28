Eldred “Suzer” Robinson, age 88, of Supply, North Carolina passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Suzer was born November 13, 1932 in Varnamtown and was the son of the late Bessie Robinson Galloway.
As a young man he joined the N.C. National Guard and later joined the U.S. Army Reserve.
Mr. Robinson worked on dredge boats and was a shrimper. He was a member of Gospel Center Baptist Church, and was known for his excellent carpentry skills, building cabinets, shrimp boats and houses.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Carvin Robinson.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce L. Robinson; two daughters, Belinda Cox and husband Larry of Supply and Sheila Whitaker and husband Tom of Supply; three grandchildren, Leslie J. Scoggins and wife Leslie D., Amanda Tennant and husband Jon, and Donald Wescott and wife Angie, all of Supply; six great- grandchildren, Nolan and Jerome Scoggins, Maddox and Sadie Tennant, and Caidon and Luke Wescott; two brothers, Danny Galloway and Ernie Galloway, both of Supply; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 26, at three o’clock in the afternoon at Gospel Center Baptist Church with Reverend Jared Galloway and Reverend Foyd Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in the Gospel Center Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Herbie Robinson, Eddie Galloway, Keith Galloway, John Galloway, Tim White and Murphy Todd.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.
The service may be viewed via Facebook Live on the White Funeral and Cremation Supply Chapel Facebook page.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com for the Robinson family.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.