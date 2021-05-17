Elizabeth (Betty) Jean Bartholomew passed away at the age of 75 on May 14, 2021.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Lt. Col. George W. King, USMC and Elizabeth McMullen King of Riverside, California.
Betty was a 1963 graduate of Quantico High School in Quantico, Virginia. She graduated from Radford College in 1966 with a B.S. in Elementary education. During her working life, Betty taught 2nd and 3rd grade, and was a bank teller, loan processor, real estate appraiser, and office manager for the family construction business. Betty volunteered many hours with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts for both her sons and grandsons. In recent years, she had been active in administering scholarships for Quantico High School with her fellow alumni.
Betty was married to John W. Bartholomew in 1966 and they raised two sons in Woodbridge, Virginia. Retirement found them in Southport, North Carolina, where they built custom homes for several years in St. James. Their other pursuit was the Huddle House on Oak Island.
Betty is survived by her son Jeff W. Bartholomew, his wife Debbie and their three sons, Jason, Casey and Jamie; as well as her other son Scott W. Bartholomew, his wife Katie and their two sons, Elijah and Clayton. Betty is also survived by her brothers, Robert G. King and George W King, Jr., and her sister, Beverly S. Bartlett.
Betty is predeceased by her husband, John Bartholomew; her father, Lt. Col. George W. King, USMC; her mother, Elizabeth McMullen King; and her twin sister, Barbara Ann King Ferguson.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, at Ocean View Methodist Church on Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held in Drakes Branch, Virginia at Lebanon Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a hospice organization or your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.