Gerald Cecil “Jerry” Hooks, 60, of Ash died Sunday March 15, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Jerry was born in Arlington, Virginia on July 31, 1959 and was the son of the late William Walter Hooks and Dorothy King Hooks.
He loved being outdoors and enjoyed deer hunting and fishing and horses and gardening. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his wife, Lorie.
He is survived by his wife Lorie Brown Hooks, of the home; three brothers, Dennis Hooks and wife Debra of Ash, Michael Hooks and wife Marion of Wilmington, Patrick Hooks and wife Patti of Southport; three nephews, Andrew Hooks, Christopher Hooks, Brett Hooks; and a niece, Dana Stevens.
A memorial service will be held Friday March 20, at two o’clock in the afternoon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4669 Mintz Street, Shallotte.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
