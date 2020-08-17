Douglas “Doug” Wayne Hoover, 52, of Archdale, North Carolina passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Hospice Home at High Point.
Doug was born May 5, 1968, to Ronald Hoover and the late Barbara Ann Peterson Hoover.
He graduated from Southern Guilford High School in 1986 and earned an Associate Degree from Randolph Community College in Graphic Arts.
After a career in graphic art, Doug decided to leave office life and follow his heart to do what he enjoyed most: painting. He painted many commissions over the eyars, but what he loved most was painting what inspired him like sunsets, beaches, people, and his beloved Ocracoke Island. After Ocracoke was devastated from Hurricane Dorian in 2019, Doug sold prints of his Ocracoke paintings with proceeds going toward aiding the island, his”second home.” He held many exhibitions there, and participated in plein air events chance he could, there as well as the Southport Plein Air Festivals, where he won a Judge’s Award in the most recent in 2019.
Always one to look on the bright side, Doug saw the good in everyone and everyting. His sweet, giving spirit was infectious, and his eyes - and smile - never failed to light up a room. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Doug is survived by his father, Ron Hoover of High Point, his “sister,” Sherri Staton, of Archdale; his cat, Millie; and countless friends.
A celebration of Doug’s life will be held at a later date.