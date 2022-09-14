Carl Van Buren Blackmon passed on to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:42 a.m. peacefully surrounded by his wife and children. He was carried in the arms of angels to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He was born May 30, 1937 in Charlotte, North Carolina to Carl Henry and Margaret Elizabeth Baker Blackmon.
Carl was a Charlotte resident until 2002 when with his wife of 65 years, Reverend Betty Jo Blackmon, they “refired” to their beach home at Oak Island, North Carolina.
Mr. Blackmon attended Huntersville Schools graduating in the class of 1955 from North Mecklenburg High. He played high school baseball for three years as an outfielder. He was the ballplayer and Betty Jo the cheerleader. They were soulmates.
He was employed with Southern Pest Control for 26 years, and would also work at The Log Cabin Fish Camp owned by his parents. He worked and retired from Lance, Inc. after 16 years in his position in Environmental Control where he served on the Junior Board as well. He was also in Continuing Education for Pest Control in North Carolina and was privileged to teach some of the classes at NC State in Raleigh each year, of which he was a lifetime member. Afterwards, he went on to own and operate Carl B. Blackmon Pest Control.
Mr. Blackmon was a member of Garr Memorial Church Charlotte since 1975. He served numerous appointments on the Governing Board at Garr. Alongside his wife, Rev. Betty Jo, he was a Spiritual Elder. He loved his church dearly and could not wait to be there, from singing in the choir to acting in the Passion Play. He played men’s softball, coached all ages, and was also Athletic Director. He touched many lives in this ministry.
While living in Oak Island his ministry didn’t stop. Mr. Blackmon and his wife ministered together for 11 years at the Cabana Barefoot Beach Chapel. Carl and Betty Jo were always together ministering about Jesus!
As a hobby in his later years, he began to craft “Island Birdhouses,” build beach-cottage furniture, and refurbish old rocking chairs. Children loved to buy birdhouses with their own money, but they would most often get a gracious discount from the island birdhouse maker, or a freebie.
In addition to being a devoted follower of Christ, he was the most loving husband, father and paw paw that we all adored and admired. He not only led his family by example - he left a legacy. To know him was to know his compassion, provision, protection and love for his family. He was larger than life and will be greatly missed.
Mr. Blackmon was preceded in death by his beloved son, Timothy Van Buren Blackmon, and his beloved daughter-in-law, Leigh Tavvener Blackmon; his father, Carl Henry, and his mother, Margaret Baker Blackmon; his brothers, Robert “Bobby” Blackmon, and James “Terry” Blackmon; and his lovable pet Cucina, “Coochie.”
Mr. Blackmon is survived by his loving wife, Reverend Betty Jo (Mullis) Blackmon of Oak Island; daughters, Vanessa Jo Martin and husband, Mike, of Oak Island and Lisa Blackmon of Southport; son, Shawn Blackmon and wife, Tammy, of Belmont; 10 grandchildren, Chrissy Thomes of Supply, Randy McQuay and wife, Carla, of Wilmington, Debra Willson and husband, Brad, of Eustis, Florida, Dallas McMichael and fiance, Nicholas, of Oak Island, Heather McMichael of Southport, Mandi Clampitt and husband, Jerry, of St. Johns, Florida, Jennifer Martin of Gastonia, Kody Penley of Bessemer City, and Ashton and Easton Blackmon of Belmont; 10 great-grandchildren, Alexa Jo McMichael and Jaxson Van Buren Crooks of Southport, Kinley McMichael-Ivey of Oak Island, Layla, CeCe and James Maverick Willson of Eustis, Florida, Jacob and Emma Kate Henderson of St. Johns, Florida, Caeva McQuay of Wilmington, and Charlie Martin of Gastonia; his sister, Linda McKinney of Concord; his sister-in-law, Sylvia Blackmon, of Kannapolis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at five o’clock in the afternoon on Monday, September 19, at Highest Praise Church in Shallotte. Burial will follow in Cape Fear Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.
May Carl’s favorite scripture from the Holy Bible rest upon your heart as you remember him: Romans 10: 9, 10. That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. Romans 8: 38, 39 For I am convinced that nothing can separate us from the love of God.