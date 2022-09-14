Carl Van Buren Blackmon

Carl Van Buren Blackmon passed on to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:42 a.m. peacefully surrounded by his wife and children. He was carried in the arms of angels to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He was born May 30, 1937 in Charlotte, North Carolina to Carl Henry and Margaret Elizabeth Baker Blackmon.

