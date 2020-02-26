Betty Walters Plagens, 95 of Southport, died February 20, 2020.
Betty was born to Edythe Kraft and William C. Walters on September 3, 1924 in Peru, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Plagens.
Survivors include children Barbara Hurlbert of Jacksonville, Florida, Barry Plagens of LaGrange, Georgia, and Beth Bost of Southport; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Southport Nursing Center in Southport.
A private family service will be held at a later date in Cornelius, North Carolina.
