Harold Geddie, 76, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021.
Harold was born May 15, 1945 in Fayetteville, North Carolina to the late Wilbert Henry Geddie and Pearl Holmes Geddie of Wade, North Carolina.
Harold was employed by NCR as a computer technician for several years prior to becoming President and CEO of Sector Computer Systems of North Carolina in Raleigh. After 25 years of Sector, he retired and moved to Oak Island, North Carolina. He was an active member of the Oak Island Moose Lodge for many years.
Harold was quite a comedian with a real zest for life and a determination to reach his goals. During his later years, his health restricted him from doing many of the things he loved, particularly sailing. Even so, he loved to have family and friend gatherings, and loved oysters. He enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels at the feeders, and he so loved his little cat Gracie of 14 years.
Harold is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ramona Reynolds Geddie; three daughters, Wendy Pleasants and husband Donald of Wake Forest, Robin Henderson and husband Melvin of Clinton, and Sandie Cottrell and husband Danny of Oxford; a stepson, Johnny Cyrus of Knightdale; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way!); a niece, Mary Lou Barber of Oak Island; and a nephew, Will Barber of Lenoir.
Harold was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Geddie Barber and her husband Eugene Barber, formerly of Oak Island.
A celebration of life for Harold will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel, 1411 N. Howe Street, Southport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either S.O.A.R. (Southport/Oak Island Animal Rescue) 3376 St. Charles Place SE, Southport, NC 28461 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.