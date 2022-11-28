Martin Jay Rasel of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the age of 72.
He was born on April 19, 1950 to the late Harry and Agnes “Honey” Rasel, in Irwin, Pennsylvania, where he grew up with his brothers, Melvin and Mike, and his sister, Maureen.
He was known by his friends as “Taz,” earning his nickname by his adventurous youth.
He eventually put down roots with his wife Darlene, to whom he lovingly devoted 47 years of marriage. Together with their children, Jayson and Lindsay, they moved to New Jersey where Martin took on the role of the “wind beneath (Darlene’s) wings,” as she said, caring for the house and kids while supporting her growing career. He later became a registered nurse and worked in elderly care, sharing his compassion with those in need of a helping hand and tender heart.
Martin will always be remembered for his boundless love, as the heart of his family. His quiet patience, devotion and dedication live on through his son, Jayson, with whom he loved sharing rounds of golf and texting the play-by-play of weekly football games. His warm compassion and fiery taste for adventure live on through his daughter, Lindsay, and the many adventures they shared, from skydiving in New Zealand to cruising the playa at Burning Man. His love, joy, and endless “dad jokes” will be passed down to his granddaughters, Adelyn and Nora, as they grow and learn more about their smiling Pop Pop, who they know is sleeping now.
Family and friends are welcome to join a celebration of his life at Caswell Beach, North Carolina for a sunset bonfire on December 17, starting at 4:30 p.m. Details are subject to change depending on the weather, so please contact TheRaselFamily@gmail.com for more information.