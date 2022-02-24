Sharon Sutherland Frost, 62, died suddenly on Friday, February 11, at home in Southport, North Carolina.
Although she survived a catastrophic aortic injury seven years ago and pushed through full rebuild in the spring of 2021, she was happy, healthy, and working her passion project of foster care right up until her death.
Sharon was one of five children born to Nina (Smith) and Ronald H. Sutherland in Rochester, New York.
She grew up in and graduated high school in Pittsford, New York. Sharon graduated from West Virginia University a proud Mountaineer, and became a licensed child clinical psychologist. She lived and made friends along the way in Morgantown, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Chantilly, Virginia, and finally Bald Head Island/Southport, North Carolina.
At work, she let her love of family and desire for every child to be raised by loving parents guide her every move. She worked more than 40 years in just two large foster care programs, first in Pittsburgh at Pressley Ridge and until her death at Northern Virginia Family Services. She lit up when telling you proudly how many kids she worked to get adopted out of foster care. She had a great staff and truly loved each of them. Those loved by Sharon never wondered if they were loved. She said “I love you,” freely.
Sharon married her husband Jack in the summer of 1980 at age 23, and the twoshared a love story for the ages. You seldom saw one without the other and their love for each other was obvious to all who crossed their path. Their greatest joys were exploring new places, trying new adventures, and eating the craziest thing on the menu together. They enjoyed life to the max with each other.
Sharon and Jack were part of the Bald Head Island community for more than 30 years. For their retirement adventure in recent years, Sharon and Jack bought a jewelry store on the island and they purchased their retirement home in Southport where they were planning their final phase of life together.
Sharon was wicked smart, well educated, well read, and had off the charts practical intelligence.
Family was most important to Sharon. Befriending Sharon was a blessing that came with unconditional love, thoughtful conversation, and a willingness to always listen and help. In recent years, her favorite role was that of grandmother. She loved nothing more than having one of her grandchildren on her lap with her reading to and cuddling with them. Sharon told all listeners how much joy her tiny humans brought her.
Sharon will be remembered by those she loved for her hugs: she gave the warmest, most engulfing, full-of-love hugs of anyone we know. Her hugs said, “I love you and I never want to let you go.”
Sharon made the world a better place to live. She was warm, kind, loving, non-judgmental, inclusive and giving. Knowing Sharon was a blessing. Living with her for 41 years was a gift.
When she hugged you and said “I love you today,” it made everything OK. I love you today, Sharon. Sleep well and thanks for sharing your life with us.
Sharon was pre-deceased by her parents, Ron and Nina Sutherland of Pittsford/Penn Yan, New York. They had built a waterfront home on Keuka Lake, a location that brought Sharon peace and serenity, and Jack continued to deliver a Keuka Lake Christmas present to Sharon from her dad every year since his death in 2007. Sharon was also pre-deceased by her older brother Bruce of Plano, Texas.
She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Jack, two adult children, Lauren Ashley (Frost) Cavuoto and Whitney (Frost) Gerritzen, and three beautiful grandchildren, Jack, Charlotte and Liam, all of Northern Virginia. She also leaves behind her sister, Joan, and husband Keith Wagner of Columbus, Ohio; her older brother, Rich, of Plano, Texas; and her younger brother, Todd, and wife Ramona of Rochester, New York.
There will be a non-denominational funeral service for Sharon in the Bald Head Island Chapel on Tuesday, February 22, at 2 p.m. All are invited.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Sharon at The Dominion Valley Country Club in Haymarket, Virginia on Sunday, March 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a donation opportunity to Sharon’s lifetime therapeutic foster care passion project. Go to her employer’s website (www.NVFS.org), scroll down to “donation,” select “Therapeutic Foster Care” from the drop-down menu, and add “In Memory of Sharon Frost” in notes.
And finally, it’s impossible for the family to succinctly sum up all that Sharon was to all the people she has impacted. To help, the family has created an email account (SharonFrostMemories@gmail.com) for others to send emails to share what she meant to them. They find writing therapeutic, and if you do, they would like for you to send your thoughts.