Sandra Kay “Sandy” Price, 64, of Southport, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Sandy was born November 28, 1957, daughter of the late Linsey and Thelma Robbins.
Survivors include her two children, Angie Sasser (Virgil), and DJ Price (Kimmy); grandchildren, Austin Sasser (Ahlonia), Justin Sasser, Evelyn Sasser, Lilly Pruitt, Seth Dobson, Kade Dobson, Noah Price, Jordan Daniels, and Jayden Daniels; great-grandchildren, Aviana Sasser, Adalynne Sasser, Karmin Pruitt, JR Pruitt, and Luke Pruitt; sister, Cathy Robbins; and brothers, Ronnie Robbins, Steve Robbins, Mike Robbins, and Gene Robbins.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Robbins.
Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, at Peacock - Newnam White Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Winnabow with Rev. Charles A. Drew officiating with burial following in the church cemetery.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Price family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.