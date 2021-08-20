Deborah (Debs) Elizabeth Sykes Fosbury, age 90, of Southport, North Carolina and formerly of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021.
Debs was born December 28, 1930 in England, daughter of the late John and Daisy Elwell.
She attended the Belmont School of Nursing in Birmingham, United Kingdom studying to be a Physiotherapist. There she met her husband David, whom she married in 1955.
Debs and David moved to Kinston, North Carolina in 1956 with Dupont. From there they moved with Dupont to Hendersonville, Tennessee in 1963 and then Signal Mountain, Tennessee in 1965 where Debs and David raised their family until they moved to Southport, North Carolina in 2005 to be near her son, Hugh, and family who lived in Raleigh, NC at the time.
Debs was very involved with her church and was an avid gardener. She was a well respected physical therapist working at the Siskin Foundation for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, Grandmother and more recently a Great Grandmother.
She was loved for her graciousness and optimism as Debs never appeared to have a bad day and always saw the best in people. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends but our memories of a life well lived will sustain us.
Debs is survived by her husband, David Fosbury; two sons, Michael and wife Belle of Vestal, New York, and Hugh and wife Lisa of Southport; three grandchildren, Melissa White and husband Sean, James Fosbury, and Jonathan Fosbury; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Marie White; cousins in England, Christopher and Jenny Powlett, and cousin, Felicity Powlett Priest in Australia.
A celebration of life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport on Saturday, August 21, at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at Hugh and Lisa’s home located at 120 West Moore Street in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422 or to the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation, 924 N. Howe St., Southport, NC 28461.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Fosbury family may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.