Joanne Carol Hunter, 79, of Oak Island passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born February 3, 1942.
She is survived by daughters Kellie Jo Cuneo of Oak Island and Doreen Pfister of Hermosa Beach, California.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 8, at 1 p.m. at Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, 1411 North Howe Street, Southport.
