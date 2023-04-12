On Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, Joyce J. Shane, 79, went to her heavenly home with the Lord.
Joyce was a light of joy to everyone she met. She was born December 7, 1943 in Martins Ferry, Ohio.
Joyce worked as an x-ray technician for many years at Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, North Carolina. She loved travel, adventure and family. Joyce struggled for many years with Parkinson’s and Dementia, but is now at peace.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Carmela Buksa, and a sister, Patricia Klubert.
Survivors include her husband, Rudolph R. Shane: a son, Clark A. Shane; many cousins, Marilyn Buksa Thomas of Hilliard, Ohio, Sharon Buksa of Upland Heights, Ohio, Allen Buksa of Yorkville, Ohio, Jana Dengg of Streetsboro, Ohio, Rhonda Chozinski of Monument, Colorado, Pat Lukas of New London, Ohio, Karen Piko of Columbus, Ohio, Lennie Piko of Columbus, Ohio, Ron Piko of Connersville, Ohio, Michelin Piccin of Uniontown, Ohio, Mona Jardino of San Gabriel, California, Joni Prenosil of Kent, Ohio, Brenda Moffo of Connersville, Ohio, Bruce Moffo of Connersville, Ohio, Larry Moffo of Connersville, Ohio, and Donna Skeid of Connersville, Ohio; and also many nieces and nephews.
For the next three Masses at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, Joyce’s name will be mentioned.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 8 a.m. on April 19 at St. Joseph Church in the Parrish Center Chapel, 204 Mound Street, Tiltonsville Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington NC 28401-7335.