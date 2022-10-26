South linemen Danzell Bernard, Johnathan Brower, Demerius Wise and Bazil Abram pull to block as the ball is snapped to quarterback Jameson Prince. The Cougars scored on all four of their possessions in the first half against North Brunswick.
A block by South Brunswick center Danzell Bernard helps Ethan Overton get upfield. He scored two touchdowns against the Scorpions.
By Michael Paul
South linemen Danzell Bernard, Johnathan Brower, Demerius Wise and Bazil Abram pull to block as the ball is snapped to quarterback Jameson Prince. The Cougars scored on all four of their possessions in the first half against North Brunswick.
By Michael Paul
Cooper Creel recovers a North Brunswick fumble in the fourth quarter near the Cougar goal line.
By Michael Paul
South Brunswick’s Jack Earley tackles the Scorpion player.
By Michael Paul
Jordan Davis scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown.
By Michael Paul
Brendan Hoagland returns an interception in the fourth quarter.
LELAND — North Brunswick scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns within two minutes in rallying to defeat South Brunswick 35-34 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference football game Friday night at Garry Bishop Stadium.
The second score — off a fumble — and the ensuing PAT gave the Scorpions the one-point lead with 2:38 left.
The Cougars advanced to the 24 in the final minute before attempting a 40-yard field goal, which was short.
The victory gives the Scorpions a 5-1 record in the conference, 8-1 overall. South is 1-5, 4-5.
South scored on all four of its first-half possessions in taking a 24-14 lead.
Dow Pender kicked a 22-yard field goal with 5:40 left in the first quarter.
North scored on its first possession on a short run by quarterback Tarron Green with 2:56 left in the quarter.
The Cougars regained the lead in the second quarter on a 6-yard reverse by Jordan Davis. Pender’s PAT gave South a 10-7 lead with 10:48 left in the half.
The Scorpions regained the lead on a short run by Eric Mosley with 6:30 left.
South scored twice in the final 4:24 of the half. Ethan Overton scored on a 13-yard run and he scored on a 7-yard run with 53.9 seconds left.
North advanced to the Cougar 4 but South stopped the Scorpions short of the goal line on the final play of the half.
The Scorpions scored on their second possession of the second half on a 5-yard run by Green, cutting the lead to 24-21 with 2:08 left in the third quarter.
South extended its lead when Jameson Prince completed a 45-yard pass to Davis with 11:03 left in the game. Pender’s PAT gave South a 31-21 lead.
On its ensuing possession, North advanced to the South 6. The drive ended when Cooper Creel recovered a fumble near the goal line and ran to the Scorpion 2. North’s defense held and Pender kicked a 21-yard field goal, giving the Cougars a 34-21 lead with 7:38 left.
North’s next possession ended when Brendan Hoagland intercepted a pass at the Cougar 25 with 7:08 left.
South was unable to gain a first down and punted to the North 44 with 5:22 left. Pass interference gave North a first down at the Cougar 21. From the 16, Green scored on a run. The PAT cut the Cougar lead to 34-28 with 4:26 left.
South began its ensuing possession at its 42. On third-and-9, the Cougars fumbled. Ahmaree Smith recovered the football and scored. Jacob Molina’s PAT gave North the 35-43 lead with 2:38 left.
The Cougars play their final conference game of the season on Friday at Jack Campbell Stadium against West Brunswick.